Here Are The Top Bollywood Actors Who Started Their Journey As A Dancer, Check The Full List

New Delhi: The entertainment industry is big and diverse, and it's no secret that many of today's most well-known actors began their careers in dance. Here are a few actors like Shantanu Maheshwari, Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Sushant Singh Rajput who have had a big impact on the world of entertainment. Each of these amazing individuals began their dance career and has gone on to find immense success in the field of acting.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, a popular celebrity in Bollywood, began his career as a dancer. He made his acting debut in the film 'Ishq Vishk,' where he showed his dance skills in the blockbuster song 'Aankhon Ne Tumari.' Shahid's dance skills have continued to surprise fans, and he has since become one of the most popular actors in the industry.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, a former Miss Asia Pacific and wonderful actor, also began her career with dance. She first gained popularity as a model before making her acting debut in the film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.' Dia's beautiful dance and acting qualities have gained her widespread praise, and she has since become a well-known personality in the industry of entertainment.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, a gifted actor who departed us too soon, started his career as a dancer. He initially emerged as a contestant on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' where he showed his remarkable dancing skills. Sushant's dancing and acting abilities have won him a loyal fan base, and he will be remembered as one of the best and most talented actors in the field of entertainment.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari, the heartthrob of millions and a well-known actor and dancer, began his career with dance at an early age. He originally became known as a contestant on the popular Television show 'Dil Dosti Dance,' where he showed his unique dancing skills. Shantanu has since starred in several successful shows and films, establishing his position as one of the industry's finest actors.