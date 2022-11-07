topStoriesenglish
Here’s what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl would be named!

Around noon on November 6th, Alia shared on Instagram the arrival of her baby girl. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
  • As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages.
  • The celebrity couple was visiting the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Here's what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl would be named!

New Delhi: As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages. The celebrity couple was visiting the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Around noon on November 6th, Alia shared on Instagram the arrival of her baby girl. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

We have a throwback memory for you all, the new mommy Alia shared what she would name her daughter on National television. A few years back, during the promotions of 'Gully Boy,' Alia and Ranveer Singh visited the sets of 'Super Dancer season 3.' In a conversation with a young contestant, Alia asked him to spell her name, the boy, however, couldn't spell the name correctly but Alia liked the wrong spelling so much that she decided to name her daughter after it.

The boy had spelt Alia as Almaa, to this, she responded, "Almaa bahut hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Almaa rakhungi (Almaa is a very lovely name, I will name my daughter Almaa)."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives.

