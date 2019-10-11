close

Singer Ed Sheeran

Here's how Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry are promoting mental health

In the video, the duo sits down to discuss a cause Harry is "quite passionate about."   

Here&#039;s how Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry are promoting mental health
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

Washington: Singer Ed Sheeran and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry have joined forces to bring awareness on World Mental Health Day.

A one-minute and 40-second video, uploaded on the official Instagram page of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday featured the 28-year-old singer excitedly preparing for his meeting with the 35-year-old Prince Harry.

In the video, the duo sits down to discuss a cause Harry is "quite passionate about." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Myself and Prince Harry, want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer, be willing to ask for help when you need it, and know that we are all in this together Check out the accounts below for more resources and support - @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation

It appears, however, that the two aren`t on the same page.

"I`ve been trying to write a song about this," Sheeran said."Someone with a skill set, to be able to write lyrics of a song to raise awareness, I think would be amazing," Harry responded.

"Yeah, that`s exactly what I`m trying to do," Sheeran said. "People just don`t understand what it`s like for people like us."The comment made Harry pause, so Sheeran explained, "The jokes and snide comments, I feel like it`s time we stood up and said `we`re not going to take this anymore, we`re gingers and we`re going to fight.`

"The Duke of Sussex then explained that the song wouldn`t be for the empowerment of redheads, but for World Mental Health Day.

At the end of the video, the team took a moment to ask viewers to reach out to anyone that might be suffering from a mental disorder.

According to the website of Fox News, the video comes just days after Harry and Meghan Markle`s charitable endeavors were officially removed from the Royal Foundation website. 

