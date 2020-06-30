Here's how Kartik Aaryan geared up to watch PM Modi's address to nation

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to bring a smile on his fans' faces.

On Tuesday, he posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

He uploaded a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi's speech.

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote, leaving netizens in splits.

Actress Mandira Bedi commented: "Lol"

Actress Anushka Ranjan reacted "hahah" to Kartik's post.