Kartik Aaryan

Here's how Kartik Aaryan geared up to watch PM Modi's address to nation

Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to bring a smile on his fans' faces.

Here&#039;s how Kartik Aaryan geared up to watch PM Modi&#039;s address to nation
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to bring a smile on his fans' faces.

On Tuesday, he posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

He uploaded a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi's speech.

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote, leaving netizens in splits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gearing up for Modi ji’s Address to the Nation 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Actress Mandira Bedi commented: "Lol"

Actress Anushka Ranjan reacted "hahah" to Kartik's post.

 

