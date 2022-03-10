Here's why Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda didn't become an actor

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently spoke about why she didn't choose acting as her career path despite coming from a family of actors. In a recent joint interview with her mother Shweta Bachchan, the young entrepreneur said that she has always been more inclined towards business.

Although she enjoys singing and dancing, she said she never took it seriously as a career path.

Speaking to Barkha Dutta about the same, she said, "I enjoy dancing and things like that but it was never something I took seriously that I would do this as a career. I was always more inclined towards business. My grandmother and aunt were both working women. They were also were involved in the family business in some capacity. My father, grandfather would take their opinion on it. That was always a world that excited me a lot more."

"I am also the fourth generation of the Nandas to take over that. I really wanted to carry that legacy forward, support my dad and everything that he is doing. Being the woman in the family and take that forward was also something of pride for me. But I don't think acting is something I would have done," she concluded.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health.

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.