Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Agastya argue with Navya Naveli Nanda over 'sexism at home' comment!

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made headlines a few days back with her statement on how sexism begins early at home with only girls asked to do domestic duties. Now, mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda reacted to her statement and how she checked on what she said.

Hindustan Times quoted Shweta Bachchan as telling a noted journalist during a LIVE session that how her daughter's remark was totally not true. She said it's always her (Shweta) who is doing all the work while the kids (Navya and Agastya) sit in a corner looking 'cute'.

“We had a big argument with her. Navya, Agastya and myself. We said, ‘how could you say this about us? This is not how our house works’," Shweta clarified.

Navya, however, had added that mom Shweta was fair to her and her brother Agastya, as they are given an equal amount of home duties.

For the unversed, speaking to SheThePeople, Navya Naveli Nanda had earlier said, "I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing."

"So I think especially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter. And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it’s our responsibility to look after the house," she added.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health.

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.