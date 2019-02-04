हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Hey Anushka Sharma, have you met your lookalike? Check out her stunning pics

Julia is a 25-year-old professional pop singer-writer.

Hey Anushka Sharma, have you met your lookalike? Check out her stunning pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Fan club

New Delhi: The gorgeous Anushka Sharma is one of the top actresses in Hindi cinema right now. The tall and talented actress made her sensational debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and the rest, as they say, is history.

And in some other part of the world, there's someone who looks like a spitting image of this stunner. Yes! The internet is gushing over the resemblance between Anushka and international singer Julia Michaels.

The two performers look so similar that you will not blink your eyes while looking at their pictures.

Check out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The pictures were shared by fan pages and several fans have reposted them with amazing captions. Check out Twitter reactions: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sharma Fan Page. (@anushkasharma) on

Julia is a 25-year-old professional pop singer-writer. The songs she wrote were given to popular celebrities like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, and Gwen Stefani to name a few.

The only difference seems to be the hair colour. Well, it would be interesting to see what Anushka has to say to this?

 

Anushka SharmaJulia Michaelsanushka sharma lookalikeVirat Kohli
Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap post heartwarming note and pics on World Cancer Day—See inside

