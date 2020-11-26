Hey, Dilip Kumar just shared a new picture and it is worth all your time!

New Delhi: Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar has a solid filmography backing his long shinning movie career. The megastar also enjoys an ocean of fan following wanting to know details about his health and check all of his social media updates regularly.

The iconic actor dropped a new picture on Twitter recently. He can be seen posing with his doting actress-wife Saira Banu. Take a look at the freeze-frame worthy picture:

Both look like a match made in heaven.

Previously, on September 30, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar twinned in baby pink colour and the picture was shared on latter's Twitter handle with a caption: Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

The 97-year-old icon's Twitter account is handled either by his wife or family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.