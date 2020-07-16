हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Hey, Katrina Kaif, here's a postcard-worthy birthday greeting from Salman Khan

It's Katrina Kaif's birthday today and Salman Khan made a lovely entry to social media to wish her.

Hey, Katrina Kaif, here&#039;s a postcard-worthy birthday greeting from Salman Khan
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan rarely posts birthday wishes for any of his colleagues or friends on social media, but Katrina Kaif is an exception and we know why! It's Katrina's birthday today and Salman made a lovely entry to social media to wish her. He posted a lovely picture of them from their film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and simply wrote, "Happy birthday Katrina." 

The photo features the duo looking at each other adorably. It's a still from the song 'Dil Diya Gallan'. 

Take a look at their wonderful photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Katrina turned 37 today. Birthday wishes are flowing in for the actress from her friends from Bollywood.  She is currently quarantined at her Mumbai home with sister Isabelle Kaif. 

Salman and Katrina are rumoured ex-couple. They have also worked in several films together - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Yuvvraaj' and 'Bharat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in a film with Akshay Kumar. 

