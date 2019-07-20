Hey there, Bhumika Chawla. Good to see you in Mumbai - Pics

New Delhi: Remember 'Tere Naam' actress Bhumika Chawla? On Saturday, she was spotted at a theatre in Mumbai's Juhu. Flashbulbs popped at her as she made her way till her car.

Bhumika was casually dressed in a black top and jeans and appeared to be in a hurry. She was accompanied by her son. Bhumika is married to Bharat Thakur and their son was born in 2014.

Here are pictures from Bhumika's recent outing.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Hey, Bhumika. Long time no see.

The 40-year-old actress started off her film career in the Telugu film industry. 2000's Yuvakudu was her debut project and then, she followed it up with films such as 'Kushi', 'Okkadu', 'Simhadri'. Later, she also stepped into the Tamil industry with films like 'Badri', Roja Kootam' and 'Missamma'.

Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Tere Naam' was Bhumika's first Hindi film. 'Run', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa', 'Silsilay' and 'Dil Jo Bhi Kahey' are some of the other Hindi projects on Bhumika's resume.

She has also starred in Malayalam, Punjabi and Bhojpuri films.

Telugu film 'Khamoshi' was Bhumika's last film. She has 'Kannai Nambathey' and 'Kolaiyuthir Kaalam' in the pipeline.