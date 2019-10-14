close

Hilary Duff gives an update on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot, says the story is 'really exciting'

Duff is bringing McGuire back to life, and while fans are waiting with bated breath to see what`s in store for them, the star dropped some major hints about the upcoming series, reported E! News.

Washington: The last time viewers saw Lizzie McGuire, she was graduating middle school and pretending to be a pop star in Rome, Italy, on a school trip. 

Wondering what the reboot has to offer? According to actor Hilary Duff, who is reprising her fan-favourite role, it will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates millennial life in New York City.

Duff is bringing McGuire back to life, and while fans are waiting with bated breath to see what`s in store for them, the star dropped some major hints about the upcoming series, reported E! News.

Recently while attending the 5th Annual Baby Ball in Los Angeles, the actor told the outlet what fans can expect from the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot.

"I have said this before, but for me coming back when she`s 30 and she`s not in a marriage and she`s not having a baby and she`s not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me," Duff said. 

The `Younger` actor noted that she wants to target the struggles and pressures of what a 30-year-old, who doesn`t have it all figured out, would be dealing with right now.

