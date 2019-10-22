Hilary Duff struggles with son's homework

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star, is back to books again. This time for her child. She admits she struggles with her son Luca's second-grade homework.

"This guy with his spirit and kindness," the 32-year-old captioned a selfie with her seven-year-old son, Luca, reports usmagazine.com.

"Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real' school in 3rd grade so I'm actually doomed."

The former child star, who began homeschooling when she was 8 years old, added: "I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I'm terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s**t. Also learned a lot about tick birds this week."