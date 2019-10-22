close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff struggles with son's homework

She admits she struggles with her son Luca's second-grade homework.

Hilary Duff struggles with son&#039;s homework

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star, is back to books again. This time for her child. She admits she struggles with her son Luca's second-grade homework.

"This guy with his spirit and kindness," the 32-year-old captioned a selfie with her seven-year-old son, Luca, reports usmagazine.com.

"Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real' school in 3rd grade so I'm actually doomed."

The former child star, who began homeschooling when she was 8 years old, added: "I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I'm terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s**t. Also learned a lot about tick birds this week."

 

Tags:
Hilary DuffLUCAhomework
Next
Story

Kate Beckinsale thinks she looks like Ryan Reynolds

Must Watch

PT5M7S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day