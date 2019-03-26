Hina Khan aces her ramp walk in full desi avatar, looks breathtaking —See pics

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Hina Khan recently walked the ramp at a fashion week and we must say that she looked breathtaking. The Komolika of telly world aced her ramp walk like a pro and carried that much-needed poise while making heads turn.

Hina, who enjoys a massive 4.7 million followers list on Instagram shared her pictures from the event and boy she stunned in her desi avatar. Check out her pictures:

Her Komo swag is loved by the fans and she sure slayed at the fashion show. She turned a showstopper for fashion designer Sonali Jain. Besides Hina, another former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant joined her as the showstopper and it was none other than Priyank Sharma, who is quite popular amongst the young crowd.

Both added their own style to the walk and looked great.

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But soon she will be bidding an adieu the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

She is in talks with Vikram Bhatt and reportedly be seen in a female-centric movie helmed by the filmmaker.