Hina Khan

Hina Khan aces her ramp walk in full desi avatar, looks breathtaking —See pics

She is in talks with Vikram Bhatt and reportedly be seen in a female-centric movie helmed by the filmmaker.

Pic Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Hina Khan recently walked the ramp at a fashion week and we must say that she looked breathtaking. The Komolika of telly world aced her ramp walk like a pro and carried that much-needed poise while making heads turn.

Hina, who enjoys a massive 4.7 million followers list on Instagram shared her pictures from the event and boy she stunned in her desi avatar. Check out her pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #BombayTimesFashionWeek  @tejpal_nagi

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @tejpal_nagi

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Her Komo swag is loved by the fans and she sure slayed at the fashion show. She turned a showstopper for fashion designer Sonali Jain. Besides Hina, another former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant joined her as the showstopper and it was none other than Priyank Sharma, who is quite popular amongst the young crowd.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today has been overwhelming and I am still trying to comprehend all the love and appreciation you guys have been showering me with. I cannot thank you guys enough for the support. Thank you so much @timesfashionweek for the opportunity, all the models who walked the ramp, all the technicians and management folks who resiliently work without coming in the spotlight, my family and friends who have always been there supporting me and cheering me forward. And a special shout-out to @realhinakhan and @priyanksharmaaa for being the perfect showstoppers who added the spark to my collection. Thank you everyone. This is just the beginning of our journey, and I am eternally grateful for such a start! #thesparkcollection #BTFW2019 #gratefulheart #thankful #SonaliJainFashion #SonaliJainJewellery

A post shared by Sonali Jain (@sonalijain_fashion) on

Both added their own style to the walk and looked great.

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But soon she will be bidding an adieu the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

