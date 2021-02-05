हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan celebrates 1 million hashtags on Instagram, shares stunning pics from photoshoot!

Actress & fashionista Hina Khan has had a career full of smashing stereotypes. The actress has paved her way right into the top being one of the very few celebrities from Indian entertainment to cross the one million hashtags mark on Instagram.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Starting her career with a family drama to a massive makeover and picking a reality show at the very peak of her career, Hina Khan definitely went the unconventional route. The actress has paved her way right into the top being one of the very few celebrities from Indian entertainment to cross the one million hashtags mark on Instagram.

In the last decade of her career, there is no medium of entertainment that hasn't been tapped and explored by Hina Khan.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement, 'I often imagine how much time will it take me to go and thank each fan of mine personally, now imagine me doing it a million times over to each one of you…that’s what you make me feel….

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina chartered a rather unorthodox path for herself and there is no looking back. The actress achieved a milestone with one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, a feat only familiar with the biggest stars of the country. 

With her impeccable sartorial choices, walk at Cannes, the body of work be it films, web shows and music singles, Hina Khan without a godfather has paved her way into the hearts of millions.

