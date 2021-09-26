Hina Khan dedicates latest award to late father, says ‘it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far’

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who won Iconic Gold Award 2021 for her acting in web series Lines, shared an emotional note on Instagram dedicating her win to her late father. This is the first award that the actress received after her father’s demise in April 2021 due to a cardiac arrest.

“Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being ..,” wrote the 33 years old.

The actress further wrote, “This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know .. this too is possible because of you ..So this .. and everything.. forever is for you..Thank you for this gift dad”.

Hina also congratulated her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for the win as the web series ‘Lines’ was co-produced by two of them. “Congratulations @rockyj1 @hirosfbf our first as co producers.. Congratulations to the entire Lines Team..,” wrote the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress.

Hina Khan was very close to her father and also has the hashtag ‘DaddysStrongGirl’ in her Instagram bio.

The actress, her mother and family, earlier in August celebrated her father’s first birthday after his death.

Hina penned a long note while sharing emotional photos from the celebration. “Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will .. I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength..” read a part of her note.