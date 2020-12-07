Hina Khan flaunts her bareback in another sizzling pic from Maldives, says cheers to life!

New Delhi: Hina Khan, you are such a diva! The actress is constantly flooding Instagram with pictures from her recent holiday in Maldives and her latest addition to the album is an oomph-loaded post in which she flaunts her perfectly-toned back.

In the photo, Hina is seen sitting with her back towards the camera. She wraps a blanket around herself and holds a glass of champagne as she gazes at the sky holding by the beach.

"Cheers to Life," Hina Khan captioned the photo. Take a look:

Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in the Maldives. Needless to say, her vacation pictures are sugar, spice and everything nice.

All through her stay in the island country, Hina treated her Instafam to some scintillating pictures of herself enjoying the beach vacation. Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in the Maldives.

See some of her other ravishing photos here:

Hina Khan, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star, is known for participating in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' and supernatural show 'Naagin 5'. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019.