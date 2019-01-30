Hina Khan is the prettiest 'Desi Girl' in these pics!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan's fan-following needs no introduction. The actress is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kayy reboot and often shares pics from sets of the show. Hina is an avid social media user and knows how to keep her fans engaged by updating them about her personal and professional life.

Check out the actress's latest Instagram posts, captioned as “Desi gurl”

Hina has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and her pictures and videos often go viral. Be it working out at the gym or sharing cutesy clicks, fans can never get enough of the pretty actress.

Hina became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress ruled small screen for 8 years with that show and has come a long way since then.

She had participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the finalist of the season.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.