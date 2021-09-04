Hina Khan mourns Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, says ‘I’m scared, shaken and disturbed'

New Delhi: While the nation is still reeling from the shock of the demise of late TV actor Sidharth Shukla, many celebrities are reacting to the saddening news. Several of them took to social media and condoled his sudden death.

The recent one to react to the shocking news is Hina Khan, who took to her Twitter handle and shared that she is unwell and is currently disturbed by the heartbreaking news of her dear friend passing away.

She wrote, “After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in the right frame of mind and still coping with this news just like all of you out there

#RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar.”

After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there#RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 3, 2021

She further stated, “We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family. Prayers for peace for all of you!”

We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family.Prayers for peace for all of you! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 3, 2021

She shared the same note in her Instagram story and also prayed for Sidharth’s family. Hina and Sidharth shared good rapport during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 where they went as ‘toofani seniors’ along with Gauahar Khan and were asked to mentor the housemates.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.