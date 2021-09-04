हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra mourns Sidharth Shukla's untimely death, says 'gone too soon'

Model-turned-actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise shook not just his family and friends, but also left fans and co-workers grieving. Several celebrities took to social media and condoled his sudden death.

New Delhi: Model-turned-actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise shook not just his family and friends, but also left fans and co-workers grieving. Several celebrities took to social media and condoled his sudden death.

After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan among many others, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas too mourned Sidharth Shukla's demise.

She tweeted: "Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people." - Peter Strople

Gone too soon #SidharthShukla. 

Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om shanti 

He died on September 2, with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI. 

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday. "

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

