Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma's latest pic from romantic song 'Raanjhana' will give you Gerua feels—See inside

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will be seen as a romantic pair in singer Arijit Singh's track titled 'Raanjhana'. The song will reportedly be a soulful romantic track.

Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the song which will instantly give you Gerua feels from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Dilwale'.

Check it out here:

Hina's outfit looks similar to Kajol's saree in the song.

Hina and Priyank were BFFs inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and Luv Tyagi was the third person who was a part of this trio. The three friends often hogged the limelight and became the audiences' favourites during their stay inside the house.

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But soon she will be entering the world of movies.

Priyank was seen in superhit track titled 'Buzz' by Baadshah and Aastha Gill last year. He has also featured in 'Laal Ishq', 'Puncch Beat'. He was first seen in MTV Splitsvilla.