Hina Khan Shares Inspiring Pictures From Hospital Amid Breast Cancer Battle, Fans Laud Her Strength

New Delhi: Popular television star Hina Khan has left her fans in awe of her resilience as she shared an emotional update on her Instagram. Posting pictures of herself walking through a hospital corridor, accompanied by medical bags, Hina expressed her gratitude and determination to heal.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing… One step at a time… Gratitude, Gratitude, and only Gratitude. Dua.” She added hashtags like #strength #resilience #ScaredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #onedayatatime #AWindowToMyJourney, offering a glimpse into her courageous battle.

Actress Arti Singh commented, “Lioness… Lots of dua for you. I’m standing by your side, taking steps with you.” Her words echoed the sentiments of fans who flooded Hina’s post with messages of love and prayers, calling her a “braveheart” and an inspiration.

Hina Khan’s openness about her journey serves as a reminder of the power of strength and positivity in the face of challenges. Fans and well-wishers continue to support her through this chapter.

Hina Khan who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 18 was touched by Salman Khan penned down a note of gratitude, "I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan. This time though it was different.. The Effort he made to meet me after his Long n Tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does.. touched my heart, Salman.. He called me and Sat me Down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my Treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything."

Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer third stage in June 2024 and since then she has been sharing updates about her healing and winning hearts with her resilience.