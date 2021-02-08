हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks like a boss lady in latest pictures, leaves fans spellbound

Actor Hina Khan recently completed twelve years in the entertainment industry and has been part of daily soaps, reality TV, music albums and movies. Khan also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has 11.2 million followers. Khan has become a major style icon and keeps treating her fans with her lovely pictures on the gram.

Hina Khan looks like a boss lady in latest pictures, leaves fans spellbound
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Hina Khan set temperatures soaring in her latest Instagram post in which she is donning a stunning dark and light green pantsuit. Khan looks like a complete boss lady in the attire. Her green waistcoat and blazer are contrasted with sequin black bottom. She accentuated her look with dark lip colour and a long gold chain with a star-shaped pendant. The talented actor is wearing a Saachi Vijaywargia design and was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Her other recent posts have also given her followers major winter wardrobe goals. In one of her post, Khan can be seen wearing a plain vertical striped black sweater and a matching black hat with a delicate embroidered net black gloves. She contrasted the look by throwing on a sleeveless grey fur coat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Khan also welcomed the 'month of love' wearing a gorgeous monochromatic red outfit. She also wore a bright red lip colour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The actor also recently completed twelve years in the entertainment industry and has been part of daily soaps, reality TV, music albums and movies. Khan also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has 11.2 million followers.

