Hina Khan looks like a boss lady in latest pictures, leaves fans spellbound

New Delhi: Actor Hina Khan set temperatures soaring in her latest Instagram post in which she is donning a stunning dark and light green pantsuit. Khan looks like a complete boss lady in the attire. Her green waistcoat and blazer are contrasted with sequin black bottom. She accentuated her look with dark lip colour and a long gold chain with a star-shaped pendant. The talented actor is wearing a Saachi Vijaywargia design and was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia.

Her other recent posts have also given her followers major winter wardrobe goals. In one of her post, Khan can be seen wearing a plain vertical striped black sweater and a matching black hat with a delicate embroidered net black gloves. She contrasted the look by throwing on a sleeveless grey fur coat.

Khan also welcomed the 'month of love' wearing a gorgeous monochromatic red outfit. She also wore a bright red lip colour.

The actor also recently completed twelve years in the entertainment industry and has been part of daily soaps, reality TV, music albums and movies. Khan also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has 11.2 million followers.