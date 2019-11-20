close

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's glam avatar from Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' creates a stir online – See first pics

Hina Khan&#039;s glam avatar from Vikram Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Hacked&#039; creates a stir online – See first pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular face on Indian television, Hina Khan will be making her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'. The film is a gritty thriller coming in from the Bhatt camp where former 'Bigg Boss' contestant will be seen in a glamourous avatar.

Her first pictures from the sets are out and we must say that it's making us eager to know more about the project. Her look gets a thumbs up from fans, who congratulated the actress on social media.

Hina shared a picture from the shoot diaries on Instagram giving us a sneak -peek into her character and storyline of the thriller. She wrote: The thought of someone intruding on my privacy gives me goosebumps. Here's presenting a still from my debut film #Hacked, directed by @vikrampbhatt . In cinemas from 31st January 2020.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and unveiled yet another still from the sets of 'Hacked'. He wrote: Release date finalized... Vikram Bhatt’s next film - an edge of the seat thriller titled #Hacked - to release on 31 Jan 2020... Stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar... Produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

'Hacked' will hit the screens on January 31, 2020. It features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Are you excited to watch Hina on the big screens?

 

