Hina Khan's latest workout video will inspire you to hit the gym—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of the television industry, Hina Khan is known to be a fitness freak. She has an ocean of fans who eagerly await her social media uploads. Hina has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and she keeps her fanbase updated through regular Insta posts.

Only recently, the actress shared a workout video that is sure to inspire you to hit the gym right away!

Check it out here:

The actress currently plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Her performance in being lauded by fans.

Hina became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress ruled small screen for 8 years with that show and has come a long way since then.

She had participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the finalist of the season.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.