Erica Fernandes

Hina Khan's wish for her 'choti' Erica Fernandes is too cute to miss-See pic

Co-stars turned friends Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes, who stars in one of the most successful television soaps Kasautii Zindagi Kay, are giving us major BFF goals.

Hina Khan&#039;s wish for her &#039;choti&#039; Erica Fernandes is too cute to miss-See pic

New Delhi: Co-stars turned friends Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes, who stars in one of the most successful television soaps Kasautii Zindagi Kay, are giving us major BFF goals.

After sharing pictures from the sets and treating their fans with 'pool-fies', Hina has now posted an adorable birthday wish for her 'choti' Erica Fernandes on her birthday. She wrote, "Choti Ka Budday. Choti Tera Budday Aya."

Erica plays the lead character of Prerna in the reprised version of the show while Pooja plays Nivedita Basu Sengupta. Their characters are hugely popular amongst the audiences who have showered them with utmost love.

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. She teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and has received a warm response from the audience for portraying the iconic character of Komolika in her own style.

Tags:
Erica FernandesHina KhanKasautii Zindagi KayPrernaKomolika
