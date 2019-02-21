हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's workout video shows the kind of determination we all need—Watch

It is perhaps the result of her vigorous workout sessions, that the actress has a perfectly toned body.

Hina Khan&#039;s workout video shows the kind of determination we all need—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and much-talented Hina Khan has an ocean of fans who are always there to support her. The popular television actress is an active social media user and often leaves us bewitched with her posts. Hina is known for her flawless dress sense and enthusiasm for fitness.

It is perhaps the result of her vigorous workout sessions, that the actress has a perfectly toned body.

Check out Hina's latest post, in which she is doing the 'plank-hold' workout. The actress shows the kind of determination we all need in our lives!

The caption of the video is, "If you think a minute goes by fast, well you have never done a plank before I do it for two mins though”Plank” One is the best exercises for core conditioning.. @vikky2121 #GymSwagger #FitGirlsAreTheHottest"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina is currently playing the role of Komolika in a popular show and people are loving her avatar.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' for here television stint on a popular reality show. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

On the personal front, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal and often shares pics and videos with him.  

