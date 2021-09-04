Hindustani Bhau shares details of what happened the night before Sidharth Shukla’s death!

New Delhi: Popular celebrity Vikas Pathak, who is popularly known as Hindustani Bhau was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and therefore got to know Sidharth Shukla on the show.

While celebrities are still busy visiting late actor Sidharth Shukla’s house to give extend their condolences to the family, Hindustani Bhau also visited Sid’s house.

The video of his media interaction was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

Bhau shared details of what Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita allegedly told him about the fateful night of September 1-2, 2021.

He said, “Everything was fine, Sid had his dinner and slept nicely. At 3:30 am he asked his mom for a glass of cold water as he was feeling restlessness, so she gave him water, later he also ate ice cream and then went to sleep."

He also shared, “Sidharth used to wake up at around 10 am for his gym session but that morning, despite the alarm ringing, he didn’t wake up till 10:00 am and then his mother went in his room and got to know about everything.”

In order to pay condolences to the departed soul, Bhau also shared a post on his Instagram handle.

Rip dost

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.