After Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz, her father also changes DP with Sidharth Shukla’s pic!

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden and untimely demise sent shock waves across the nation. The handsome model-turned-actor won a million hearts with his impeccable performances on the small screen and eventually won Bigg Boss 13 like a true hero. He was 40.

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, his family members, celebrity friends and fans gathered together and bid him a tearful adieu one last time. His last rites took place at Oshiwara Crematorium on September 3, 2021.

Sidharth Shukla's close friend, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, was left heartbroken after this unfortunate news broke. Her visuals from the cremation ground left netizens and celebs worried. On 2nd September, her father Santokh Singh Sukh shared a statement on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Aaj ka din meri jindagi ka sabse Bura din hai.”

While people were stunned with the caption as no one knew by that time what actually has happened and people kept guessing what went wrong with him or the family. Later, the news broke on internet and whole nation was devastated.

Shehnaaz was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz Badesha to the Oshiwara Crematorium. Shehbaz was also seen crying at the loss of his dear friend and he shared a heartfelt note for the actor on his Instagram handle and also changed his display picture with Sid’s photo. He also called him ‘sher.’

Later, Shehnaaz’s father has also changed his Instagram display picture with Sidharth’s picture. Currently, the Gill family is in Mumbai and is taking care of their daughter and Sid’s family.

Several of the celebrities took to social media and condoled the sudden death of Sidharth.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.