Historic Moment Captured! Salman Khan Shares The Frame With A Group Of Legends From Entertainment World At Joy Awards

New Delhi: Salman Khan is one of the most biggest and loved stars of Indian Cinema. Having featured in several blockbusters, the superstar has set an unbreakable record for the consecutive 17 films in the 100 crores club and has also delivered one of the biggest hits of 2023 with 'Tiger 3' which made 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

Recently, the superstar of the nation graced the 'Joy Awards' held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Salman Khan was invited by Turki Al Al Shikh to attend the award ceremony, which will be his second appearance at the event, following his visit to the ceremony in 2022, where he was honored with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

On his recent visit to the 'Joy Awards' superstar presented the 'Lifetime Achievements Award' to Egyptian actress Essad Younes, who is also a Producer, Writer, and TV Personality.

Following the completion of the prestigious award ceremony, the members presented there clicked a picture together. Salman Khan shared the picture on his social media and captioned, "@turkialalshik"

Salman Khan posed with the legends of the Hollywood cinema and during the award function, veteran filmmaker and actor Anthony Hopkins also met Khan and was highly praised of him.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing hard for his next ambitious film 'The Bull', which marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan.