Horoscope for February 15 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans will find love, Librans may get betrayed

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Stay on your feet today. A lot of mixed questions and tasks might be thrown at you today for which you’ll have to think fast and come up with answers. Don’t let this control you. Your good communication skills will definitely help you out. However, think twice before saying anything.

Taurus

Love is in the air today. Have you been waiting for a gesture from your partner? Or have you been waiting for someone to tell you how they feel about you? Get ready because you’re about to receive some good news on the romantic front today. Cupid is opening up doors for you and you might be surprised as to what is coming your way.

Gemini

It’s a good day Gemini. Your health is at it’s best today and all your active senses are telling you to go out and run. Try to get in a workout today to keep your health at it’s best, however don’t forget to treat yourself to something unhealthy as a reward for staying in such good shape.

Cancer

Move into work mode Cancer. It’s time for you to drive your career car. Have you been thinking of making a career move that you’re too scared to make? Today is the day for you to make it. Today you’re going to succeed in any move you make career wise. It’s the right time for you to focus on your career and take a step forward towards it.

Leo

Today is the day for generosity Leo. You’re feeling extremely giving and it’s a good thing. Take some time out of your day to help someone. Maybe try giving to the less fortunate or just help out a friend in need. It’s the perfect day for you to experience some self-growth and reflect on your actions and doings. And who knows, this might just become a regular thing.

Virgo

How you’re perceived might be mistaken today. People will think of you differently than what you are. Instead of acting on this, make sure you ignore it. This is simply because those who know you and love you will know exactly how you are - and others aren’t worth the time.

Libra

Make sure you know what you’re getting into today. Whether it’s love, career, or family - do full research before going all-in into something. You’re likely to get betrayed today so be careful or else you might get hurt.

Scorpio

Things that are unpleasant might come your way today and this might scare you. But remember that you’re a warrior Scorpio, and you can handle anything that life throws at you. Make sure to not let the bad news bother you - and instead just keep going on with your life. The bad times will pass.

Sagittarius

It’s a good day for you Sag. Your mood is going to be uplifted by the work satisfaction you will receive today and you’ll find yourself skipping happily across the room. This might make some people a little envious, but that’s nothing you should bother about. You do you.

Capricorn

Stop holding onto the past. You’ve tried way too hard to fix things, but some things just aren’t going to get fixed. Stop blaming yourself for this because in the end, life is a two way street and people who aren’t cooperating with you just aren’t worth the efforts you’re putting. Surround yourself with those who love you.

Aquarius

Socialising is going to save you from everything today. You might be feeling like you’re going through a slump, but a social event will lift your mood up immediately. So make sure you go around and socialise - because that’s the best thing to do today.

Pisces

An issue that you’ve been avoiding for a while is going to come forward and become unavoidable. Stop procrastinating and deal with it Pisces. You can’t hide behind the curtains all the time. Stand tall and face your problems. You’re a smart one, you can do it.