हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2020
  • BJP against violence, democracy is about ballots and not bullets: Yogi Adityanath
  • Aam Aadmi Party government has not granted permission for case against those raised anti-India slogans: Yogi Adityanath
Stephen King

Horror writer Stephen King quits Facebook over misinformation

The 72-year-old King is politically active and very outspoken regarding his views on US President Donald Trump.

Horror writer Stephen King quits Facebook over misinformation
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

San Francisco: Stephen King, who has written more than 50 books and is known for his works in the horror and fantasy genres, has quite Facebook, saying there is too much fake news and misinformation on the platform.

"I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy.

"Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like," King tweeted. He has 5.6 million followers on Twitter.

The 72-year-old King is politically active and very outspoken regarding his views on US President Donald Trump.

Facebook was yet to respond.

King's followers on twitter supported his decision.

"Facebook is scarier than Pennywise taking Cujo for a walk," wrote one user.

Another tweeted: "I think it's scarier than Christine driving me to the Pet Cemetery."

King's books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide, several of which have been adapted into feature films, miniseries, television series, and comic books.

Some of the films based on his work are Children of the Corn, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Shining, Pet Sematary, The Green Mile, It and The Dark Tower, among others.

 

Tags:
Stephen KingFacebook
Next
Story

Louis Tomlinson thinks Zayn Malik has been 'disrespectful'

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Jamia students protest outside Jamia Nagar police station after the third shootout