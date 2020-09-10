हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anangsha Biswas

Hostage 2 actress Anangsha Biswas says, 'Ronit Roy is an encyclopedia'

After the huge success of web series Hostage 2, the actress will be soon seen in the much-awaited "Mirzapur 2".

Hostage 2 actress Anangsha Biswas says, &#039;Ronit Roy is an encyclopedia&#039;

Mumbai: Anangsha's most awaited web series Hostage 2 released on September 9, 2020, and the actress and all the cast are getting praised by the audience. Anangsha's social media is filled with love and support, after seeing her remarkable work on screen. Her short film "Pratibimb: A Reflection" and "Mirzapur 1" Anangsha is known for her bold and fearless choices.

Anangsha Biswas shared her experience working on the sets of Hostage 2, she said, "Ronit Roy is an encyclopedia. He knows so much about such varied subjects that a conversation with him is enriching. Hostage 2 has been a learning experience for me. Sachin Krishnan our director is a beautiful taskmaster who without any pomp and show extracts the needful out from an actor.I cannot wait to work with him again.

Anangsha hasn’t limited her talent with just small screen, even gained credits for films like “Khoya Khoya Chand” a romantic flick starring Soha Ali Khan, Shiney Ahuja, and Rajat Kapoor, “Luv Shuv tey Chicken Khurana” and “Benny Baboo”. After the huge success of web series Hostage 2, the actress will be soon seen in the much-awaited "Mirzapur 2".

 

