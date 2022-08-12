New Delhi: Popular singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend of 7 years Carla Dennis got married on August 10, 2022. The duo hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood buddies which took place on August 11 at Karan Johar's all-new joint Neuma in South Mumbai.

The who's who of the industry including Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol, Kubbra Sait, Sussanne and Arslan Goni walked in to bless the newlyweds. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and famous interior designer posed for the shutterbugs as she walked in holding hands with her beau Arslan, looking fab.

On Thursday, Arjun Kanungo announced their wedding on Instagram with the caption: "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

Arjun Kanungo shot to fame with his 2015 hit song, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad.

Arjun Kanungo has produced a number of popular songs over the years, including 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Gallan Tipsiyaan', 'Khoon Choos Le' (Go Goa Gone), 'Aaya Na Tu', 'La La La', and many others.