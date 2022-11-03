HOT PIC! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya touches Anjum Fakih's breast in mirror selfies, latter leave strong message

NEW DELHI: Popular television actors Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, who play onscreen siblings in Ekta Kapoor's drama-series 'Kundali Bhagya' have hit the headlines for their latest bold pictures. Recently, Anjum took to her social media handle and dropped a series of mirror selfies with her on-screen mother Preeta, played by Shraddha.

Shraddha looked absolutely hot in the photos, in a white off-shoulder outfit whereas Anjum sported a black dress which she layered with a blue denim jacket. However, it was their out of the box chemistry in the photos that left their fans shocked.

In one of the pictures, Shraddha is seen holding Anjum's breasts. With regard to the same, Anjum captioned the post writing, "None had the courage so far, None has nudged like thee, None has raised a bar so far, None has this audacity, It might be inappropriate for some, Some might question my dignity, But all I know with love so far, You have all the rights on my titties, (Sorry for the worst rhyme ever), But I love thee @sarya12 (sic)"

The pictures left their fans shocked and divided. While some hailed them for their sizzling photos, a few bashed them for going too far before the camera.

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Anjum's co-star in the show 'Kundali Bhagya' Supriya Shukla also showered love on the two actresses' and wrote, "Loads of love to u both". Reena Aggarwal also commented, "Itni hot ladkiyaan… baba re baba."

A spin-off series of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Ekta Kapoor's 'Kundali Bhagya' originally featured Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Supriya Shukla, and Anjum Fakih in titular roles. Last year, Dheeraj quit the show, and Shakti Arora, as Arjun entered the show.