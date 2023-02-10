topStoriesenglish2571847
Hot Scoop: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is Dating Director Sharan Sharma? Deets Inside

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Amid Valentine`s week, reports of actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dating director Sharan Sharma have surfaced online. Sharan and Akansha`s dating rumours sparked off after the duo`s old image went viral.

Soon after he posted the seflie, Akansha`s BFFs Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty chimed in the comment section and reacted to the post. "Cool looks," Alia commented. One user wrote, "Ab Kans ki shadi hogi."Back in October 2022 also, Sharan shared Diwali pictures with Akansha, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends.

However, the two have not addressed the rumours yet.

Akansha, the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan, is best known for featuring in projects like `Guilty` and Netflix`s latest `Monica, O My Darling`. She was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. 

On the other hand, Sharan made his directorial debut with `Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl`, which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He is currently working on `Mr. and Mrs. Mahi`, which will be headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Trending news

