Hot Scoop! Hrithik Roshan and mystery girl Saba Azad's social media connection grabs attention - Are they dating?

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted exiting Mizu restaurant in Mumbai with a mystery girl who was later identified as actress-singer Saba Azad. Paps clicked them together as they were seen holding hands evading the shutterbugs.

Well, what followed was a huge round of speculation flooding social media on Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours. Neither Hrithik nor Saba Azad has reacted to the rumours and made any announcement as yet.

Digging a little deeper into this new connection, we found that the two have had a social media interaction in the form of 'likes' on posts. One more than one Instagram post of Saba Azad, Hrithik has dropped a 'like'. Take a look at the screenshots:

Reports also suggest that Hrithik and Saba met to discuss work and were introduced to each other through a common friend.

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship.

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021.