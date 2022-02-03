हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hrithik roshan girlfriend

Hot Scoop! Hrithik Roshan and mystery girl Saba Azad's social media connection grabs attention - Are they dating?

Neither Hrithik Roshan nor Saba Azad has reacted to the rumours and made any announcement as yet. 

Hot Scoop! Hrithik Roshan and mystery girl Saba Azad&#039;s social media connection grabs attention - Are they dating?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted exiting Mizu restaurant in Mumbai with a mystery girl who was later identified as actress-singer Saba Azad. Paps clicked them together as they were seen holding hands evading the shutterbugs. 

Well, what followed was a huge round of speculation flooding social media on Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours. Neither Hrithik nor Saba Azad has reacted to the rumours and made any announcement as yet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Digging a little deeper into this new connection, we found that the two have had a social media interaction in the form of 'likes' on posts. One more than one Instagram post of Saba Azad, Hrithik has dropped a 'like'. Take a look at the screenshots: 

Reports also suggest that Hrithik and Saba met to discuss work and were introduced to each other through a common friend. 

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hrithik roshan girlfriendHrithik RoshanSaba AzadImaad Shah girlfriendHrithik Roshan mystery girl
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi family home Sopaan for a whopping Rs 23 cr!

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Zee Top 10: Akhilesh Yadav will reach Noida after 10 years