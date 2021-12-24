Hot Scoop! Inside pics of Katrina Kaif on a film set after wedding with Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding festivity lasted for days. Now, after enjoying their fun times and taking a brief break from work commitments, looks like the duo is back to the grind.

While Vicky has started work on his upcoming projects, Katrina too was clicked on the sets with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for the very first time after the wedding. Many fan clubs shared the photos online. Take a look:

Deep into a conversation, Katrina is oblivious of being clicked on the sets. Dressed in pastel shades of green with a light chocolate colour pullover shrug, Kat looks crisp.

On the work front, she has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and a few portions of Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan to be completed.

The couple got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days.