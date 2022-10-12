NewsLifestylePeople
BADSHAH

Hot Scoop: Is rapper Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?

Badshah dating Punjabi actress: Badshah met Isha at a party through their mutual friend and hit it off instantly, reports Pinkvilla.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:28 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Is rapper Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine almost two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who has worked in films such as 'Nawaabzaade', 'What The Jatt' and 'Do Dooni Panj'.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for almost a year but they are keeping their relationship low profile as they want to take things slow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah met Isha at a party through their mutual friend and hit it off instantly, reports Pinkvilla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

"They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families," the report quoted a source.

Badshah has a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with his former wife. Post the pandemic, Jasmine reportedly shifted base to London along with their daughter.

 

Live Tv

BadshahRapper Badshahbadshah girlfriendPunjabi actress Isha Rikhisinger badshah wifeJasmine

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022