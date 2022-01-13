हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hot Scoop: Mouni Roy and boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's big fat wedding on THIS date?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will be hosting a lavish wedding at Goa's W hotel and later a reception will be held too.

New Delhi: The popular television turned film actress Mouni Roy has a massive fan following who love surfing through her photos and videos on social media. The latest buzz doing the rounds currently is regarding her big fat wedding. 

Yes! According to several media reports, Mouni Roy will be tying the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27, 2022. A popular social media page also shared it online and fans thronged Instagram to drop their comments. 

Reportedly, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will be hosting a lavish wedding at Goa's W hotel and later a reception will be held too.

Mouni Roy is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for quite some time now. 

WHO IS SURAJ NAMBIAR?

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. With no official confirmation yet on the wedding or their relationship status, fans are still waiting for the actress to make it public.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

However, neither Mouni nor Suraj have confirmed dating each other or even announced wedding dates as yet. 

 

