Hot Scoop! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to marry this year, quips Lara Dutta

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Lara Dutta will next be seen Bellbottom co-starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The actress has been getting positive reviews for her massive transformation as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In one of her recent interviews with Times Now, Lara was asked which Bollywood rumours, according to her, could be true. And guess what?

Lara Dutta replied, "I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not. I am an older generation yaar." When prodded further on rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship, Lara quipped, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official after coming together at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception. The two have been dating for around two years now and are often spotted together.

On the work front, the 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra'. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success.

Brahmastra is the first part of the trilogy and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.