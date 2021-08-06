Anurag Basu asks Karisma Kapoor 'why not add Alia Bhatt as Kapoor family member', see her hilarious reaction!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor didn't know how to react when director Anurag Basu jokingly asked her to include young star Alia Bhatt's name in the Kapoor family clan.

Recently, Karisma appeared on the dance reality TV show Super Dancer 4 to fill in Shilpa Shetty's place who was the former judge on the show. During a recent episode, a little girl asked Karisma how many actors were there in her family. The actress exclaimed that there are so many and started recounting names starting from her great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor to next-gen star Zahan Kapoor.

She said, "My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."

In the end, co-judge of the show Anurag Basu, in an attempt to pull her leg, asked that why doesn't she add Alia to the list as well. Karisma was caught off guard, she let out a smile and made a hilarious gesture of zipping her mouth.

Check out the hilarious video:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now and is often spotted hanging out together. Fans are excited to see when marriage will be on the cards for the couple.

Alia is often seen sharing some or other memory with Ranbir on her social media account. Recently, she shared her 40-day challenge selfie, and it has number 8 written on its phone’s cover.

Well, her boyfriend Ranbir’s favourite number is 8. His obsession with the number is known to all. From his car to his football jersey sports the same, all of them have the number 8 on them or numbers which add up to 8.

On the work front, Alia is correctly shooting for her upcoming film Darlings.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.