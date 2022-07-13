New Delhi: Khuda Haafiz actor Vidyut Jammwal and ace fashion designer Nandita Mahtani surprised their fans last year with the engagement news. The couple made it official on Instagram with a picture from Taj Mahal, Agra breaking the internet.

VIDYUT JAMMWAL AND NANDITA MAHTANI WEDDING

Now, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that Commando star Vidyut and Nandita are planning to tie the knot this month in London. According to a report in the Times of India, the couple is keeping everything hush-hush, much like their engagement news. The duo is likely to announce the wedding deets in the next 15 days.

The report also goes on to claim that there are chances that both have already exchanged the vows and will make it public soon. However, no official word on the impending wedding has been made yet either by the actor or by the fashion designer's girlfriend as yet.

VIDYUT JAMMWAL IN KHUDA HAAFIZ 2

Vidyut Jammwal's recently released Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has impressed the critics and fans alike. The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz'. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

He also has IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana in his kitty.