हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal clarifies ‘he doesn’t believe in hiding his relationship’!

While talking about his relationship with Nandita Mahtani, Vidyut Jammwal said that he not a kind of person who likes hiding his relationship status with ‘just friends’ tag while being in a relationship. 

Vidyut Jammwal clarifies ‘he doesn’t believe in hiding his relationship’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani made their engagement Instagram official on September 13. While talking about his relationship with Nandita he said that he not a kind of person who likes hiding his relationship status with ‘just friends’ tag while being in a relationship. 

Elaborating further about his relationship, he shared that he is extremely proud of her and loves talking about her. 

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it.”

 

Continuing more and more related to Nandita, Vidyut continued, saying, “Please, please. I love to talk about her, by the way.” 

He further stated, “I am not one of them. I am not the guy who is going around saying, ‘Oh, this one is my friend’. I should be proud of everything I do, isn’t it?” 

For the unversed, recently, Vidyut popped the proposal to his ladylove Nandita while rappelling down with her at a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp near Agra. 

Nandita also shared three photos on Instagram to announce the engagement and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”. 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.

The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vidyut Jammwalfashion designer Nandita MahtaniEngagementInstagram officialRelationship status
Next
Story

Amid secret wedding rumours, Nusrat Jahan sits on Yash Dasgupta's lap, photos go viral

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Desh Ka Zee: Sant Samaj draws PM Modi's attention to ZEEL- Invesco row