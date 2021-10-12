Vidyut Jammwal clarifies ‘he doesn’t believe in hiding his relationship’!

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani made their engagement Instagram official on September 13. While talking about his relationship with Nandita he said that he not a kind of person who likes hiding his relationship status with ‘just friends’ tag while being in a relationship.

Elaborating further about his relationship, he shared that he is extremely proud of her and loves talking about her.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it.”

Continuing more and more related to Nandita, Vidyut continued, saying, “Please, please. I love to talk about her, by the way.”

He further stated, “I am not one of them. I am not the guy who is going around saying, ‘Oh, this one is my friend’. I should be proud of everything I do, isn’t it?”

For the unversed, recently, Vidyut popped the proposal to his ladylove Nandita while rappelling down with her at a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp near Agra.

Nandita also shared three photos on Instagram to announce the engagement and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.

The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie.