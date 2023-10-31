Hottie Alert: Shama Sikander Raises Mercury Level In Leopard-Print Monokini, Fans Are In Love

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often blesses our feeds with her SIZZLING pictures and her recent post has taken over the internet. On Monday morning, Shama dropped a sexy picture in a gorgeous, leopard-printed monokini with a plunging neckline.

Shama took over the internet as she dropped a bombshell on her social media. The actress made jaws drop in an animal print monokini. She accessorised the look with blue-tinted sunnies and a black scarf. She kept her long wavy locks loose and opted for a nude lip shade. Sharing the video on social media, she wrote in the caption, "Radiating confidence with every step."

The actress who is still remembered for her role as Pooja Mehta in the serial 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', treated her fans with a slew of steamy pics from her recent vacation and fans are in love.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. The actress looks smouldering in a leopard-print monokini as she enjoys her vacay.

This is not the first time that Shama has taken over the internet with her hot look, she often shares her hot and sexy pictures and videos in her bold outfits. She is quite active on social media and has a fan following in millions.

On the work front, Shama Sikander has been featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'.