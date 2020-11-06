हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda down with Malaria

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda, who recently celebrated her birthday, and garnered great appreciation for her last release Taish, has been diagnosed with Malaria. 

The actress was supposed to start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh's 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey, but due to her unfortunate health issues, the schedule has been put hold till the actress recovers.

Taking to social media, the actress posted a quirky pic of herself saying "Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world:) it's just visiting, not here to stay coz I need to get back to work. To all those who are worried about me, I'm doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow :) I feel a little Shitty from time to time, but that's okay. This year has taught me patience and self love:) will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love:)

P.S. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do."

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

 

