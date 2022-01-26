How do you know I am not married? TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on relationship with partner Yash Dasgupta

New Delhi: TMC MP and famous Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's personal life has always remained in the limelight. The new mommy is currently happy with actor partner Yash Dasgupta and would like to keep it that way.

In an interview with Indian Express, when asked whether she would reveal the identity of her child's father, she said, "As per certain laws in India I am entitled to not answer certain questions."

Nusrat Jahan also reacted to Wikipedia describing Yash as her 'domestic partner' and whether she would like to change it. She quipped, "No, why would I? I mean we are a family. Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?"

Standing firm on all her decisions in life, the politician-actress said, "I have always been a very strong girl. I have always taken decisions for myself – good or bad, right or wrong. So, I have always been responsible for my own actions."

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

In June last year, Nusrat Jahan announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

Meanwhile, Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26, 2021. A viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat's baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish.

At present, Nusrat is in a relationship with Yash and the two have shared a few clicks on social media.