Nora Fatehi

How Nora Fatehi was cheated by a casting agent

Nora Fatehi had faced a hard time during her initial days in the industry. People used to bully her over her language and accent, she added.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@norafatehi

Mumbai: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi's career is in a great phase now. Be it the "Dilbar" song in last year's "Satyamev Jayate " or "O Saki Saki" in "Batla House", Nora has been garnering plaudits for her dancing skills. The scene, however, was different for her a few years ago. She had faced a hard time during her initial days in the industry.

"Life for foreigners in India is difficult. We go through a lot, and people don't even know. They take our money. It's happened to me. I remember my first agency, who got me here from Canada, was really aggressive. I didn't feel like I was guided the right way. So, when I wanted to part ways with them, they told me 'we are not going to give you (back) your money'. I lost 20 lakh at that time, which I had earned working in ad-campaigns," Nora, who hails from Canada, said in an interview to the website, Pinkvilla.

Nora shared that people used to bully her over her language and accent.

"I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn't just be mean, they would laugh on my face as if I'm some sort of a circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this casting agent who once told me, 'We don't need you here. Go back'. I'll never forget that," she added.

Nora made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Roars: Tigers Of The Sundarbans". More than her acting stint, she gained popularity for her dance numbers.

Apart from featuring in the recreated versions of "Dilbar" and "O Saki Saki", Nora has featured in the songs from movies such as "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Stree".

She will be seen next in "Street Dancer 3D".

