Hrishikesh Mukherji's Chupke Chupke remake to star Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been roped in for the remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic Chupke Chupke. The film starred Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The remake will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan. The producers have reportedly bagged the rights to the original title.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report stated that the makers realised that they don't have the rights to the film but acquired it later. Earlier, producer Manish Goswami had the rights over the title but he gave it away when Bhushan approached it. “However, when Bhushan’s company approached him, he immediately issued a No Objection letter to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India as he didn’t have a suitable script ready,” Mirror quoted a source as saying. “We’re industry colleagues, so, we should help one another in times of need,” Manish told the daily.

In the film, Rajkummar will reportedly step into Dharmendra's shoes as he will essay the character of Botany professor Parimal Tripathi. Speaking about his role in the film, Rajkummar said in a statement, "It’s a big responsibility to step into his (Dharmendra’s) shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s standard, but we will try to put our best foot forward."

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut. He will be next seen in Made In India opposite Mouni Roy and Roohafza opposite Janhvi Kapoor.