Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan adopts furry friend 'found under a car' on his 48th birthday! - Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan rescued a puppy on his 48th birthday and shared a cute video of the pooch on Instagram.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday (January 10) and along with that welcomed a new family member as well! Yes, Bollywood's Greek God adopted a cute, little puppy and gave him a loving home.

The actor shared an adorable video of the pooch on his social media handles and wrote a little introduction from the dog's perspective as well. He named his furry friend 'Mowgli' and told fans that Mowgli was found under a car.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Hello world - its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me."

Check out his post here:

 

Many celebs including Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished the star on his birthday. Sussanne penned a heartfelt note for Hrithik. In the message, she addressed Hrithik as 'best dad'. 

"Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so s000 lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always -- bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she wrote alongside a video clip, in which one can see Hrithik spending quality time with his sons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

 

On his birthday, Hrithik also released his first look for his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

 

It's a neo-noir action thriller film based on the Indian folk tale 'Vikram Aur Betaal' and is helmed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth. It is set for a global release on September 30 this year.

