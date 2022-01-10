हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him the ‘best dad ever’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always made sure about not letting their divorce come in between the friendship and respect they have for one another. Sussanne's wish for Hrithik on his 48th birthday is proof of the fact.

Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him the ‘best dad ever’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always made sure about not letting their divorce come in between the friendship and respect they have for one another. Sussanne's wish for Hrithik on his 48th birthday is proof of the fact.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne penned a heartfelt note for Hrithik. In the message, she addressed Hrithik as 'best dad'.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

"Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so s000 lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always -- bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she wrote alongside a video clip, in which one can see Hrithik spending quality time with his sons.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later.

In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanHappy Birthday Hrithik RoshanSussanne Khanex-wifeBirthday wishesSonsBest dadHrithik turns 48
Next
Story

South actress Shobana tests positive for Omicron

Must Watch

PT11M24S

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC lawyers get threats from Khalistan supporters